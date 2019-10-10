fbpx
Second Circuit – Attorney’s fees: Chabad Lubavitch of Litchfield v. Litchfield

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Attorney’s fees Prevailing party – Partial success – Prior administrative proceedings Chabad Lubavitch of Litchfield v. Litchfield 18-1820-cv(L) Judges Newman, Hall, and Chin Background: The parties appealed the award of attorney’s fees to the plaintiff in a successful action under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. The defendants contend that ...

