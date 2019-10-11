fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 15, 2019

Court Calendars for October 15, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 11, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 976.0—James Lago v Anthony Annucci - Leah R Nowotarski - Frank Brady 977.0—People v Jason M Chilcote - Joseph G Frazier - Laura Theresa Jordan 978.0—People v Steven Liszka Sr - Cara A Waldman - Todd J Casella 979.0—People v Javon P - Philip Rothschild - Kenneth H Tyler Jr 980.0—People v Marcus ...

