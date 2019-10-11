fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Alston

Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Alston

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Identity of criminal defendant People v. Alston KA 16-01991 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary. He argues that the evidence was legally insufficient to establish his identity as one of the perpetrators of the crime.  Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo