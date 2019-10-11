fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Foreclosure sale: Bayview Loan Servicing v. Strauss, et al.

Fourth Department – Foreclosure sale: Bayview Loan Servicing v. Strauss, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Foreclosure sale Time of the essence clause – Party’s delay – Sanctions Bayview Loan Servicing v. Strauss, et al. CA 18-01444 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to foreclose on a residential mortgage and obtained an order and judgment directing the sale of the subject ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo