Lockport judge censured

Lockport judge censured

By: Bennett Loudon October 11, 2019 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has censured Lockport City Court Judge Thomas A. DiMillo for presiding over more than 2,500 civil cases involving the Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union (CCFCU), where DiMillo’s brother is a board member. DiMillo, who also is an acting judge of Niagara County Family Court, agreed to the censure, ...

