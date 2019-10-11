fbpx
Trump's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank, does not have the president's tax returns, according to court order

By: Daily Record Staff Ann E. Marimow October 11, 2019 0

President Donald Trump’s biggest lender has told an appeals court it does not have in its possession Trump’s personal tax returns, according to a ruling released Thursday in a legal battle between Congress and the president. The disclosure came in an order from the New York-based appeals court, which is considering whether Trump can block subpoenas ...

