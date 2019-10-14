fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded September 26, 2019

Deeds Recorded September 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded September 26, 2019            69   NOT PROVIDED RAZIS VENTURES LLC to ESCARO, EDWIN Property Address: 60-62 GARDINER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12246 Page: 0375 Tax Account: 120.48-1-52 Full Sale Price: $58,000.00 RUGGLES, RONALD F to NEXT STAR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: 33 ARBUTUS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12246 Page: 0281 Tax Account: 107.21-1-65 Full Sale Price: $45,000.00 SPEZZANO, ANTHONY to ROC TOP PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 105-107 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo