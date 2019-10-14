fbpx
Judgments Recorded June 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 28, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BEARDSLEY, LENNY 1866 GLORIA DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Attorney: GIRVIN & PERLAZZO PC Amount: $4,782.88 CORTES, AIDA M. 16 LAKE AVENUE APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $11,619.77 DENNIS, GEORGE et ano 167 ARMSTRONG STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $8,231.03 DIEHL, ...

