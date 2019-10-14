fbpx
Mortgages Recorded September 26, 2019

Mortgages Recorded September 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 26, 2019            84   NOT PROVIDED HOLLOWAY, DIANE W & WILSON, DIANE W Property Address: 411 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $2,604.92 SCHAFER, BRODIE M Property Address: 244 ENGLISH ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $69,190.00 VOLTA, JEFFREY & VOLTA, JULIA D Property Address: 20 SANDPIPER HILL, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $173,000.00 14445 LYGAS, RENEE Property Address: 283 ...

