Paralegals hold convention in Rochester

Keynote focuses on Susan B. Anthony

By: Bennett Loudon October 14, 2019 0

About 300 paralegals from across the country gathered in Rochester last week for the 2019 National Federation of Paralegal Associations (NFPA) convention. The organization was supposed to hold the even in Rochester in the fall of 2001, but that meeting was cancelled because of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House was ...

