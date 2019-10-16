fbpx
Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. Blunt

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Evidence Conditional examination – Juror misconduct – Set aside verdict People v. Blunt KA 15-02178 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and conspiracy. He argues that the county had erred when, following a declaration of mistrial, it granted the application of the people ...

