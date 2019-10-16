fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 17, 2019

Court Calendars for October 17, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 16, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 1030.0—Andrew Burke v Anthony Annucci - Leah R Nowotarski - Letitia James 1031.0—People v Cordero Rumph - James M Specyal - Lori Pettit Rieman 1032.0—People v Paul P Solack Jr - Theresa L Prezioso - Laura Theresa Jordan 1033.0—People v Matthew Biles - Joseph G Frazier - Laura Theresa Jordan 1034.0—People v Alex ...

