High-profile trial over who should pay for the opioid crisis begins Wednesday

High-profile trial over who should pay for the opioid crisis begins Wednesday

By: The Washington Post Lenny Bernstein October 16, 2019 0

CLEVELAND - The U.S. opioids epidemic has claimed more than 400,000 lives and left millions of people addicted, strained health care, law enforcement and social service systems, cost governments billions, and bankrupted the best-known manufacturer of narcotic painkillers. Now, 12 ordinary people will decide whether drug companies should be held responsible for the worst drug crisis ...

