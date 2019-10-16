fbpx
Lawsuit filed over domestic violence reports

Lawsuit filed over domestic violence reports

Victims told to file FOIL request, suit claims

By: Bennett Loudon October 16, 2019

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester has filed a class-action lawsuit claiming the Rochester Police Department routinely fails to provide legally required documents to domestic violence victims. The 19-page complaint filed Friday in state Supreme Court aims to force police officers to comply with a New York state law that requires officers investigating domestic violence incidents ...

