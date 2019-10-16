fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / State AGs dangle $18 billion potential settlement, but fail to delay federal opioid trial

State AGs dangle $18 billion potential settlement, but fail to delay federal opioid trial

By: The Washington Post Lenny Bernstein, Scott Higham, Sari Horwitz, and Aaron C. Davis October 16, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - An 11th-hour bid to delay a landmark federal opioid trial failed after a group of state attorneys general tried to persuade U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster to give them more time to craft a settlement in their own cases, according to people with familiar with the events. They told Polster they were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo