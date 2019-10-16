fbpx
Trials and Tribulations: Will there ever be an answer to the meaning of the Emoluments Clauses in the U.S. Constitution?

By: Michael R. Wolford October 16, 2019 0

When Donald Trump was elected president in November 2016, voices were raised as to whether he would be in violation of the Emoluments Clauses in view of his significant financial interests in hotels, restaurants and other business entities that were patronized by foreign and domestic government clientele. Shortly after President Trump was sworn in, three separate ...

