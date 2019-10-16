fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump’s lawyers ready for Supreme Court in tax record fight

Trump’s lawyers ready for Supreme Court in tax record fight

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister October 16, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Tuesday they’ll immediately go to the Supreme Court if an appeals court in New York agrees that his tax returns can be released to state prosecutors. The lawyers notified the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan of the urgency hours before Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo