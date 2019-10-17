fbpx
Court of Appeals reverses assault verdict

New trial granted over Brady issue

By: Bennett Loudon October 17, 2019 0

New York state’s highest court has reversed a guilty verdict and granted a new trial in a murder case because the prosecution failed to provide the defense with potentially exculpatory evidence. The defendant, Rong He, was convicted of two counts of second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was found guilty of stabbing ...

