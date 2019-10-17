Judge boots law firm from libel suit against Dershowitz

fbpx
By: The Washington Post Tom Jackman and Deanna Paul October 17, 2019 0

A New York judge ruled Wednesday that the law firm of prominent attorney David Boies may not represent a victim of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in her lawsuit against Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz. But the judge also ruled that the woman’s defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz can move forward, denying Dershowitz’s motion to dismiss ...

