Mortgages Recorded October 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 1, 2019                  131   NOT PROVIDED 1110 STONE ROAD LLC Property Address: 1110 STONE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $784,000.00 14420 BROWN, JOSHUA & BROWN, RACHAEL M Property Address: 79 KENYON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $80,539.00 COLE, JASON D & COLE, MICHELLE M Property Address: 820 SHUMWAY ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

