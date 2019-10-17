fbpx
Home / News / Legal News / Opioid crisis cost U.S. economy at least $631 billion, study finds

Opioid crisis cost U.S. economy at least $631 billion, study finds

By: The Washington Post By Rachel Siegel October 17, 2019 0

As a landmark trial begins over who should pay for the nation's opioid crisis, a new report estimates the epidemic has cost the U.S. economy at least $631 billion — and that more than two-thirds of that toll fell on individuals and the private sector. A study released this week by the Society of Actuaries identified ...

