State watchdog recommends removing justice in Suffolk County

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2019 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended removing Paul H. Senzer from his position as a part-time justice in the village of Northport, Suffolk County. Senzer is accused of using “sexist, profane and otherwise degrading language in communications with legal clients,” according to a news release from the Commission. Between October 2014 and February ...

