fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court seems divided over whether Beltway Sniper deserves resentencing

Supreme Court seems divided over whether Beltway Sniper deserves resentencing

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes October 17, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court seemed divided Wednesday on whether Lee Boyd Malvo, the 17-year-old Beltway Sniper whose deadly 2002 shooting spree terrorized the Washington region, deserves a resentencing hearing because his youth was not weighed before he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The court’s liberals and conservatives were on opposite sides about ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo