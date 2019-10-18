fbpx
Custom Brewcrafters sued for nearly $70,000

By: Gino Fanelli October 18, 2019 0

The now shuttered Custom Brewcrafters in Honeoye Falls is being sued for $68,836.63 plus interest as a result of unpaid dues on hops and other brewing equipment. Indie Hop LCC, based in Portland, Ore., alleges Custom Brewcrafters, or CB Craft Brewers as it was known in its later days, failed to honor payment agreements for hops ...

