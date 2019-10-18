fbpx
Fourth Department – Defective grand jury proceedings: People v. Cruz-Rivera

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defective grand jury proceedings Perjured testimony – Prejudice People v. Cruz-Rivera KA 17-01334 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of murder, attempted kidnapping, gang assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. The defendant argued, inter alia, that the county court improperly denied his ...

