Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Czternastek

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Unequivocal invocation – Harmless error People v. Czternastek KA 17-01495 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder. He argues that the court erred in refusing to suppress statements that he made to the police after he purportedly invoked his right to remain silent. Ruling: ...

