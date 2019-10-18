fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Impeachment inquiry shows Trump at the center of Ukraine efforts against rivals

Impeachment inquiry shows Trump at the center of Ukraine efforts against rivals

By: The Washington Post Ashley Parker  October 18, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Two Cabinet secretaries. The acting White House chief of staff. A bevy of career diplomats. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. And at the center of the impeachment inquiry, the president himself. Over two weeks of closed-door testimony, a clear portrait has emerged of a president personally orchestrating the effort to pressure a foreign government ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo