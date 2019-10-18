fbpx
Paychex lawsuit alleges 3 former employees stole trade secrets, client info

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 18, 2019 0

Paychex, Inc., has filed suit against three former employees, alleging they stole confidential company information and violated fiduciary duties by going to work for another payroll services firm. Richard D. Gettings, Brad C. Hartmann and Mona H. Nguonly are named in a complaint filed Thursday in state Supreme Court in Monroe County. They are accused of breach ...

