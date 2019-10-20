fbpx
Mortgages Recorded October 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2019 0

Mortgages Recorded October 2, 2019 NOT PROVIDED STERLING DEGEORGE LLC Property Address: STERLING SQUARE APARTMENTS 276 BRITTON ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $440,742.83 14420 BUSH, JOHN H & BUSH, PATRICIA A Property Address: 157 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 HINKLEY, JASON J & HINKLEY, JOANNE L Property Address: 35 HIGHVIEW CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

