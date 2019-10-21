fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 22, 2019

Court Calendars for October 22, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 21, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 1073.0—People v Gerald L Perkins Jr - Joseph G Frazier - Laura Theresa Jordan 1074.0—People v Charles Ernst - Michael J Stachowski - Daniel J Punch 1075.0—People v Shane Stevenson - Kristin M Preve - Ashley R Lowry 1076.0—People v Timothy Steward - Nicholas P DiF- Donna A Milling 1077.0—People v Marion J ...

