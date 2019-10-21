fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded May 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 8, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED GANS, ELLEN 20 GLEN EAGLE WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450 BAH, MARINA 41 GREENLEAF MEADOWS, ROCHESTER NY 14612 STATT, JASON 525 MEADOWBRIAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 BRUMFIELD, JASMINE S 769 GENESEE PARK BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 BRUMFIELD, JASMINE S 769 GENESEE PARK BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 JERVA, AARON J 81 WHEATFIELD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MEEKS, KAMIKA TAKARA 732 MIDDLEBURY ROAD, ...

