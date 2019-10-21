fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Florida can’t block felons with unpaid ﬁnes from voting, federal judge rules

Florida can’t block felons with unpaid ﬁnes from voting, federal judge rules

By: The Washington Post Lori Rozsa  October 21, 2019 0

The right to vote for 1.4 million felons in Florida got a boost Friday when a federal judge ruled that the state can’t prevent felons from voting, even if they can’t afford to pay court-ordered fines and fees. This latest chapter in the ongoing battle between voting rights activists and the Republican-led state legislature and Gov. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo