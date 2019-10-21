fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 1, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BELL, SHAWN L JR 205 LAKE AVENUE APARTMENT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $895.00 BROWN, JEWELL 1 BREMEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: MACY’S EAST LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $8,655.61 CARTER STREET BAKERY, INC. et al 242 ROGERS PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: CITY OF ROCHESTER Attorney: BEATH, PATRICK Amount: $52,687.94 CRAWFORD, ...

