fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Justices to review quick removal of some migrants

Justices to review quick removal of some migrants

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes  October 21, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court said Friday it will review a lower court decision that hinders the Trump administration’s desire to more quickly deport undocumented immigrants after their requests for asylum have been denied. The case concerns “expedited removal,” a procedure approved by Congress in 1996. Currently, it provides quick removal of thousands of people who ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo