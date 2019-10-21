fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lacy Katzen moving

Lacy Katzen moving

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2019 0

Lacy Katzen LLP, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary, is moving to the sixth floor of Legacy Tower in November. The move will provide clients and employees with convenient parking and access to a full service restaurant and the Wintergarden café. The upcoming move will end the firm’s 34-year relationship with the Granite Building. Lacy Katzen LLP is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo