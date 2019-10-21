fbpx
Ohio counties, drug firms reach $260 million settlement in opioid epidemic case

Ohio counties, drug firms reach $260 million settlement in opioid epidemic case

By: The Washington Post By Sari Horwitz, Scott Higham, Lenny Bernstein October 21, 2019 0

CLEVELAND — Two Ohio counties settled Monday with four drug companies on the morning of a landmark federal trial over responsibility for the opioid epidemic, striking a $260 million deal that emerged just an hour before opening arguments were set to start. The deal is with the "Big Three" distributors McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health ...

