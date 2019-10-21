fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded May 8, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 8, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY COLWAY, DAVID E Appoints: MOORE, PATRICIA A MARSHALL, JOHN M Appoints: LUCAS, PATRICIA MARTYNIUK, JOHN A Appoints: MARTYNIUK, MICHAEL J THIEBEN, EVA Appoints: THIEBEN, LASZLO E THIEBEN, LASZLO E Appoints: THIEBEN, EVA WAYNE, PATRICIA S Appoints: KEEFE, MARGARET WETZEL, BEVERLY Appoints: WOODWORTH, LINDA

