Home / News / Legal News / Second Circuit grants new trial in murder case

Second Circuit grants new trial in murder case

Defendant left out of the loop on attorney conflict of interest

By: Bennett Loudon October 21, 2019 0

A Buffalo man convicted of drug trafficking, racketeering, murder and attempted murder will get a new trial because of his attorney’s conflict of interest. Roderick Arrington, 37, was convicted in September 2017 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York and sentenced to life in prison. “We conclude that the trial evidence was sufficient ...

