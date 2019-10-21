fbpx
Upcoming Foreclosures as of Oct. 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version.37 Irvington Rd Rochester 14620 10/21/2019 10:00 AM Ras Boriskin, LLC N/A 27 Calhoun Ave Rochester 14606 10/22/2019 09:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC $70,851.43 230 Wendover Rd Brighton 14610 10/22/2019 09:30 AM ...

