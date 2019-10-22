fbpx
Amish family sues over end of NY religious vaccine exemption

By: The Associated Press October 22, 2019 0

WATERLOO, N.Y. (AP) — An Amish father who says childhood vaccines run counter to his family’s religious beliefs is suing to overturn New York’s ban on religious exemptions that let unvaccinated children attend school. Jonas Stoltzfus’ lawsuit contends the law violates the constitutional right of religious freedom that first drew Amish settlers to New York in ...

