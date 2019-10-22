fbpx
Convicted killer faces life in prison

Convicted killer faces life in prison

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019 0

A Monroe County Court jury on Tuesday convicted 33-year-old Jaquan Moore of second-degree murder for the killing of Amos Harring. Moore also was convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. On Oct. 20, 2018, after an argument with Moore, Harring shot him in the head ...

