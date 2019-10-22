fbpx
Court Calendars for October 23, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record October 22, 2019 0

  Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 1096.0—People v Dale R Rigby - David P Elkovitch - Christopher T Valdina 1097.0—People v Jason Frey - Mary P Davison - V Christopher Eaggleston 1098.0—People v David Schmidinger - Nathaniel V Riley - Kenneth H Tyler Jr 1099.0—People v John Avent - Barbara J Davies - David A Heraty 1100.0—Steuben County Support ...

