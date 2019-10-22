fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Distinctive accent on torture video leads police to suspect

Distinctive accent on torture video leads police to suspect

By: The Associated Press By MARK THIESSEN October 22, 2019 0

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The suspect in a torture killing in Alaska's biggest city ended up leading police right to him, first by losing a digital memory card labeled "Homicide at midtown Marriott" that contained video of the dying woman. Then came an even more innocuous blunder: He spoke on the tape in his distinctive, very un-Alaska ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo