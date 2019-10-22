fbpx
Fourth Department – Motion to dismiss: Frank v. Metalico Rochester

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motion to dismiss Converting to summary judgment – Contract interpretation Frank v. Metalico Rochester CA 18-01400 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced a declaratory judgment action, which arose from his sale of a metal recycling business to the defendant and the plaintiff’s ensuing employment by the defendant. ...

