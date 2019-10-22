fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Zoning: Frontier Stone v. Town of Shelby

Fourth Department – Zoning: Frontier Stone v. Town of Shelby

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Zoning Classification – Conflict with comprehensive plan Frontier Stone v. Town of Shelby CA 18-01316 Appealed from Supreme Court, Orleans County Background: The petitioners-plaintiffs commenced a hybrid Article 78 proceeding seeking to declare invalid a local law enacted by the respondent, which created a wildlife refuge overlay district within the town, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo