fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Homicide defendant gets 50 years

Homicide defendant gets 50 years

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019 0

Kyrell Gilroy Sentenced to 50 Years for the Deaths of Justin Siler and Markwaun Williams A Rochester teen convicted of manslaughter was sentenced to 50 years in state prison Monday by state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Moran. Kyrell Gilroy, 18, also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. Gilroy was convicted in August of two counts of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo