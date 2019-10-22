fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Judge allows Chicago suit against Jussie Smollett to proceed

Judge allows Chicago suit against Jussie Smollett to proceed

By: The Associated Press By DON BABWIN October 22, 2019 0

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss Chicago's lawsuit against former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett. U.S. District Virginia Kendall's ruling means that Chicago's suit that seeks to recoup $130,000 that city officials say the police department spent investigating Smollett's claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo