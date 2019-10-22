fbpx
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 1, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 1, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT LEUCHTNER, STEPHEN F Favor: EMPIRE PORTFOLIOS SMITH, THOMAS G Favor: DISCOVER BANK JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT BOWENS, SHANNON Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC KENDRICK, DOKMALY Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC PARSON, SHEILA Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC PITTS, DENNIS L Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA RECHICHI, RANDY Favor: ROCHESTER GAS & ELECTRIC CORPORATION JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT CHAPPLE, KATHLEEN Favor: SOUBRETTE HOLDINGS INC TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER ...

