Justice Kagan: High court must avoid partisan perceptions

Justice Kagan: High court must avoid partisan perceptions

By: The Associated Press By STEVE KARNOWSKI October 22, 2019 0

MINNEAPOLIS — Associate Justice Elena Kagan said Monday that it "behooves" the U.S. Supreme Court to realize in these polarized times that there's a danger of the public seeing it as just a political institution — and to strive to counter that perception. Speaking at the University of Minnesota, Kagan said the high court's legitimacy depends ...

