Second Circuit – Supervised release: United States v. Parkins

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Supervised release Community service – Unreasonable condition United States v. Parkins 18-1019 Judges Jacobs, Lohier, and Park Background: The defendant challenged the imposition of a condition of supervised release that required him to perform 300 hours of community service a year over his term of supervision for a total of 695 hours. Ruling: ...

